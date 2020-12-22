Southwell hospital employees receive COVID-19 vaccines

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell medical received 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday and administered the first dose late Monday afternoon to Dr. Rubal Patel, the Medical Director for the Tift Regional Medical Center ICU.
Dr. Patel has dealt first hand with the worst of the COVID-19 vaccine in South Georgia since the pandemic began in the area in March and expressed how excited and honored she was to be the first at Southwell to receive the vaccine.
“This is a monumental moment,” Dr. Patel said. “We have been fighting this deadly disease for months, and as many of my colleagues in the ICU will tell you, it’s been tough. This vaccine is bringing hope.”
Dr. Patel said she knows that many people have fears or concerns about taking the vaccine, but she wants to reassure them.
“It was quick and easy, and it is a much better alternative to the incredible suffering I have seen over the past several months,” she said. “I am looking forward to my second dose of the shot, and I encourage everyone out there to get the vaccine when they have the chance to.”
“While many people’s mind immediately goes to doctors and nurses when it comes to frontline staff, there are many people behind the scenes who also risk coming into contact with the virus such as our Environmental Services staff and nursing assistants,” said Alex Le, Chief Operating Officer. “It was important for us to include those people in this first round of vaccines in addition to doctors and nurses.”
While the first 975 doses are designated for Southwell’s other employees, the health system has applied to be a community distribution center once there are more vaccines available.
“We hope to know more about the status of that soon,” said Alex Le, Chief Operating Officer. “We have been able to secure vaccines for our residents at Southwell Health & Rehabilitation in Adel, who are considered high risk, through coordination between state agencies, but we hope to be able to distribute the vaccine to others in the future. Once we know more about the status of that application, we will work to communicate that information out to community members, and we encourage community members to take the vaccine as it becomes available.”
