Southwell hospital employees receive COVID-19 vaccines

“We hope to know more about the status of that soon,” said Alex Le, Chief Operating Officer. “We have been able to secure vaccines for our residents at Southwell Health & Rehabilitation in Adel, who are considered high risk, through coordination between state agencies, but we hope to be able to distribute the vaccine to others in the future. Once we know more about the status of that application, we will work to communicate that information out to community members, and we encourage community members to take the vaccine as it becomes available.”