Rain Thursday, then much colder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sunshine and seasonal low 60s Monday afternoon. Tonight clear and cold lows upper 30s low 40s. Quiet and dry through the middle of the week. Rain becomes likely Thursday as a strong cold front pushes east. Late Thursday the front clears ushering a blast of arctic air just in time for Christmas Day.
It’ll be the coldest airmass of the season so far, sending temperatures 10-20 degrees below average through the weekend. Highs fall into the 40s and lows below freezing low 30s Friday and mid 20s Saturday. A hard freeze and widespread frost likely through the holiday weekend.
Temperatures slowly moderate into the 50s before the next round of rain Monday.
