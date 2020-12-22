Owner offers reward for missing violin

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - When Alex Reshetnichenko went to the store in July, he put away his groceries, and noticed something wrong in his Lee County home — his prized century-old violin was gone.
He is a violinist with Albany and Valdosta symphonies and has been teaching orchestra in Albany for over two decades.
“It is a nice violin, with a case and two bows,” Reshetnichenko said. “The violin is a work of art, by Alfredo Contino, made in 1920. One bow is made by Hermann Richard Pfretzschner, another one is a Coda carbon fiber bow.”
There were no obvious signs of a break-in. So far, law enforcement has no leads in the case.
Reshetnichenko is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the beloved instrument.
If you have any information in the case, call Albany Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, and you could earn a reward. Alex Reshetnichenko’s phone number is (706) 989-5009.
