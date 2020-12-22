Next weather makes impacts the holiday period

Rain and possibly isolated strong-severe storms are likely Thursday. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather with threats of damaging winds and isolated tornado. Rapid clearing Thursday evening as the front quickly pushes east. Behind the boundary as a blast of arctic air dives across the region temperatures plunge below freezing. Upper 20s low 30s Christmas morning and down right cold low 40s through the afternoon. With a strong cold NW expect wind chills in the 30s.