Next weather makes impacts the holiday period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A beautiful winter day with tons of sunshine and mild upper 60s low 70s. One more really nice one before a strong cold front moves east with major changes.
Rain and possibly isolated strong-severe storms are likely Thursday. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather with threats of damaging winds and isolated tornado. Rapid clearing Thursday evening as the front quickly pushes east. Behind the boundary as a blast of arctic air dives across the region temperatures plunge below freezing. Upper 20s low 30s Christmas morning and down right cold low 40s through the afternoon. With a strong cold NW expect wind chills in the 30s.
Much colder Saturday morning lows mid 20s resulting in a hard freeze and widespread frost. Sunday morning upper 20s with highs mid 50s. Despite abundant sunshine a very cold holiday period.
Not as cold early week lows upper 30s and highs upper 50s low 60s. A slight chance of rain returns Monday.
