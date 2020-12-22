Multi-million dollar housing project underway in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An over $12 million housing project is in the works now in Tifton.
Right now, the site is clear and construction on the project should start in May or June of next year.
Half of the 56 unit residential development will be available for people with low incomes and the other half will be available to the public at the market rate.
The idea behind this is to secure rental income for high-risk development and to inspire different types of people to grow and learn from each other for the good of the community.
“I think as a community it’s one of the healthiest and safest methodologies of building residential development we can even look at,” said Bruce Green, the director of urban redevelopment with the City of Tifton.
Officials with Tifton Urban Redevelopment gave their annual summary report to the city council Monday night, which included this project that the Georgia Department of Community Affairs is funding.
Tifton city leaders are hoping to have the project complete in roughly six months after construction begins.
Another project underway is the South Tifton Youth Activity Center.
It is coming soon to Southwest Georgia and bringing an almost million dollar investment with it.
City leaders said they are excited to see this project in the works.
“This is a great opportunity for us to capture some of the needs we have in Tifton, especially with teens and children. So, partnering with the YMCA, partnering with community groups and looking at opportunities that we can fill voids that we have in our communities,” Tifton City Manager Pete Pyrzenski.
Most of the money is coming from a Community Development Block Grant for $750,000 and the city is giving $150,000 to the project.
Construction will start in May of 2021.
Doors are expected to be open in late 2021, around November.
