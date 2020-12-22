Lee County Trojans, “We didn’t come this far to come this far”

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans have made it back to the title game for the third time in four years.
After a dominating win over Westlake in the semi-finals, the Trojans got right back to business Monday morning.
Head Coach Dean Fabrizio said, “We didn’t come this far to come this far. And that means we didn’t put all this work in and get to this point to not be at our best.”
Next Tuesday night the Trojans from Lee County take center stage, ready to secure the program’s third state championship.
But first, they’ll have to go through a 12-1 Buford team, in their first career meeting.
Middle Linebacker, Baron Hopson said, “I think we’re ready. We’re definitely prepared, we’ve been tested, we’re battle-tested and we’re ready to show out Tuesday night.”
The Wolves are the 2019 defending 6-A state champions and have 11 other state titles and a dozen more region titles behind their name.
But Hopson said they aren’t blinking first.
“Next week is definitely very important; they’re a very talented team, they really do their job. So, we’re focused on doing our job first, getting our fits, then getting to the ball, flying to the ball, swarm tackling, and then getting the guys to the ground,” Hopson said.
The Trojans defense is just as scary, sporting one of its best defenses this decade.
Allowing just 13.5 points per game.
Hopson added, “First of all, I’d like to thank the D-Line for all of the success I do have in keeping me clean and keeping me free all game. But a lot of it’s just when I get to the ball carrier, it’s just me versus you and I got my money on me every time.”
For senior running back Caleb McDowell, it’s a chance to realize his dreams.
“It means the world to me. You know, like I said before it’s like dream come true. You know, it’s something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a toddler, you know? Me and my cousin, Eric Sanders, are from Bainbridge and we didn’t really have the opportunity as many times as they did. So, this right here is something special and means a lot,” said McDowell.
Coach Fabrizio said considering all the trials they’ve had to overcome with COVID-19, he says they’re thrilled to still be practicing.
“Our seniors have done such a great job with that leadership, and this is a really special group, and we’re so happy we’ve got one more game with them,” said Fabrizio.
You can purchase tickets for the game Tuesday and Wednesday evening at the Field House by Lee County’s stadium.
Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.. Tuesday night.
