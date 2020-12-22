2 killed in Berrien Co. motor home fire

ENIGMA, Ga. (WALB) - Two Berrien County residents died in a motor home fire Sunday morning, according to the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire.
John Kyle Phillips, 23, and Jeane Griner, 32, were killed in the fire that happened in the 200 block of Melody Lane in Enigma.
The fire destroyed the motor home around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
“Berrien County police and fire officials were the first to arrive at the scene,” John King, insurance and fire safety commissioner, said. “Both victims were found in a rear bedroom, and our investigator discovered there was not a smoke alarm present. Deadly fires like these are preventable, and we encourage all Georgians to consider purchasing a smoke alarm.”
The state fire investigations unit believes the cause of the fire may have been an overloaded electrical receptacle in the kitchen.
“State and local officials are continuing this investigation and ask for prayers for the family of Mr. Phillips and Ms. Griner,” the office said in a release.
The incident marks the 93rd and 94th fire fatalities in Georgia this year, according to the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire.
