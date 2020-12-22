Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office ‘Shop with a Sheriff’ continues despite pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is making the holiday season a little more special for families this Christmas.
On Tuesday, it hosted its annual “Shop With a Sheriff” event.
Because of the pandemic, kids were not able to take part in the shopping experience this year.
Instead, families could submit a wish list, drive up, get their child’s gift loaded into their car and take it home to wrap.
Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said he is happy to help families, especially this year.
“These children in some of the cases would not even have Christmas if it wasn’t for this program. We just wanted to make it as special as we could for them. So, what you’re seeing in front of you are just a small number of items that the kids have picked out and wanted this year for Christmas,” Sproul said.
This marks the 20th year for the “Shop with a Sheriff” event.
