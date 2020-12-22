APD: Suspicious death investigation underway in Albany

APD: Suspicious death investigation underway in Albany
Death investigation (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | December 22, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST - Updated December 22 at 9:42 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a possible suspicious death.

On Tuesday morning, shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to Alice Avenue and Madison Street about a deceased person.

When they got there, a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s was found in an open field.

An APD spokesperson said no further information is available at this time.

WALB has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more information.

