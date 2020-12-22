APD: Suspicious death investigation underway in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a possible suspicious death.
On Tuesday morning, shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to Alice Avenue and Madison Street about a deceased person.
When they got there, a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s was found in an open field.
An APD spokesperson said no further information is available at this time.
WALB has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more information.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.