APD encourages families to consider safety when gifting ATVs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re planning on getting your kids an ATV this year, there are things the Albany Police Department (APD) want you to keep in mind.
Jon Segroves, lieutenant of the Family Protection Unit for APD, said protective equipment could be life-saving for kids driving these vehicles.
He also encouraged parents to consider the risks when buying certain types of ATVs.
“Anytime any gift with that type of power or that type of usage is given, there’s always a chance that something may happen to that person. So, it’s just best. Make sure it’s age-appropriate, make sure it’s size-appropriate, make sure it’s used in a correct manner,” said Segroves.
Segroves said kids should not ride vehicles in the street.
He said they should wear the proper gear, including helmets, gloves and glasses.
Segroves also said parents should consider putting something on the vehicles to limit speed.
