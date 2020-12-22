Albany church to host Christmas Eve service virtually

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many South Georgia churches are holding virtual-only Christmas Eve and Sunday services this week because of increasing COVID-19 numbers.
First United Methodist Church of Albany is one of the South Georgia churches that has decided to hold virtual-only services this week.
The church’s annual candlelight Christmas Eve service is one of their most popular, however, church leaders decided it’s best to “do no harm.”
“But we feel like with the rise in numbers, and the fact that so many people typically travel for Christmas Eve, typically, you have a lot of families with other family members who have come in from the outside, sitting in the sanctuary together. We felt like that combination was not going to be good,” said First United Methodist Church of Albany Senior Minister Thad Haygood.
Haygood said many other churches will also stream their services on Facebook or online this Christmas.
