Adel neighborhood shocked after body found nearby

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - An Adel neighborhood is shaken up after a woman’s body was found in the woods.
Around 4 p.m. that day, a 911 caller reported seeing the body.
“I’m pretty shocked actually, I’m just really in disbelief as to what happened. To know this guy, he was just a quiet guy and didn’t bother people. He was pretty much to himself,” said Ophelia Burgmin, who has been living in the area for over 40 years.
She said the suspect, Lebray Berrian, also lived in the same block and she’s known him since he was a kid.
“I worked with him at Waffle House, I can’t believe it. I didn’t see it in him,” said LaVern Turner, who lives in the area as well.
Turner works for the property owner of the houses in the neighborhood.
She describes the conversation she said she had with the property owner, who found the woman’s body.
“He called me on the phone around 4:15 and he was like, he found a body, and I was like ‘where’ and he said behind the houses he owns. Because he owns the houses right here, the complex. Anyways, he says he was looking for deer tracks, and when he went down he didn’t see it but when he came back up he saw an image that looked like a body. So, he backed up and it was a dead body, faced down with arms stretched out,” said Turner.
The property owner named Rick, did not want to go on camera.
Turner said the property owner immediately called police and didn’t get close, to avoid tampering with evidence.
The body found was that of Tenesha Mordon from Valdosta, according to the GBI.
“When they told me about it, I was kind of shocked you know, it was this close to this area. I’ve been here since ’67 in Adel, and it’s the first time anything ever been this close to anything happening like this,” said Marvin Hollomon.
Hollomon, along with the other neighbors, told WALB it’s a quiet area and a family-oriented community.
This came as a surprise to everyone.
No one knows the connection between the victim and the suspect.
“I don’t know, you just never know what can send a person to do something like this. It’s still so hard to believe,” said Burgmin.
WALB reached out to the victim’s family members but we have not heard back.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
