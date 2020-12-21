Valdosta Fire Department trains recruits during live burn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Fire Department put their recruits to the test Monday morning.
After having a busy year with about 180 building fires, Chief Brian Boutwell said having training on real structures is very important for the learning experience.
They had two different classes on Monday, one more advanced than the other.
And 27 recruits in total.
”The importance of having an acquired structure, it’s the most realistic training you can have, gives us the opportunity to take new firefighters in, let them actually see the stages of fire, learn the sciences behind the fire behavior,” said Boutwell.
Most of the time, trainees don’t get the opportunity to practice on a real structure.
That’s besides what they have at the training facility.
Boutwell said the most important thing in this training is that they can control the environment, the different stages and behavior of the fire.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.