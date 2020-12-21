U-Save It Classic basketball tournament tips off Tuesday afternoon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The annual U-Save It Classic Basketball Tournament is now tipping off Tuesday afternoon.
Monday, Taylor County dropped out of the event.
Dougherty County School officials told WALB they’re currently looking for replacement games.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the tournament is scaled down in size, and safety protocols, like face mask requirements, are in place.
Originally scheduled as a 14-team event, has been trimmed down to five teams in an effort to limit the number of players and fans on campus at any given time.
One team that we can expect to see in this classic is the Monroe Tornadoes.
COVID-19 has forced this team to miss several games this season.
With region play right around the corner, head coach Micheal Hoffpauir knows these next two games will be critical to their success in January.
Hoffpauir told me they’re looking forward to getting to host another year.
”We’ll we excited about it, because we lost a few games due to some teams having to quarantine. So we need these games in order to prepare for region play. It’s really crucial because we got a few young guys getting some playing time, some ninth-graders, so it’s really really crucial for them to kind of get a few minutes and kind of evaluate them and try to get a little more confidence,” said Hoffpauir.
Below you can find the list of game times for Tuesday and Wednesday.
