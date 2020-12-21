New Albany toy drive helps bring Christmas a little early to 100 kids

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - About 100 kids received toys over the weekend that to the Albany4Kids Toy Drive that was held Sunday.
The organizer said roughly 250 toys were donated to the toy drive, and most of them were given out during the event that was hosted at Studio 82 on West Broad Avenue Sunday.
Greg Bouyer, the organizer who started the event this year, hopes to make it an annual tradition.
“It was something that I thought of randomly and it just felt good in my heart. So, I reached out to a couple of people and they told me to go with it. I wanna put smiles on kids’ faces. This the Good Life City — so let’s bring more good to the city and start washing away the bad going into 2021,” said Bouyer.
About nine businesses had donation boxes sitting on their properties for people to donate toys during the holiday season.
Kids also received coloring books, free food and other items during the event.
If you didn’t donate, there’s still time to do so. If you would like to learn how make a donation, you can contact Bouyer at (706) 509-7738 or you can email him at mrbouyer84@gmail.com.
