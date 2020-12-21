Holiday babies at SGMC go home in Christmas stockings

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some of the best Christmas gifts fit in stockings. Babies are one of them.
It’s a rich tradition at South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC).
They send babies born in the week of Christmas, home in a cute stocking and little Santa hat.
The hospital’s volunteer auxiliary hand knits them.
”All the families love the stockings, it’s a great keepsake. Through the years, they can always go back and look at it. It’s a good memory,” said Teresa Morris, a registered nurse for pediatric women and children nurse manager.
For decades, SGMC’s volunteer auxiliary would dedicate their time to delivering the handmade stockings to babies.
This year, because of COVID and visiting restrictions, they were given to the nurses instead.
The hospital is grateful to the volunteers for helping brightening up the spirits of patients.
Especially this year, mothers went through their pregnancy during COVID.
