Hazard pay extended for Tifton public service workers

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Hazardous duty pay has been extended for Tifton public safety workers.
This comes as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was approved in a unanimous vote during Monday night’s Tifton City Council meeting.
This is in effect for police, firefighters and other public safety workers that could be exposed to COVID-19 any given day.
“We appreciate what our public safety employees do, and all employees for that matter, but on the front-lines, this is a special time. So, again, they’re doing their job and learning how to deal with this effectively,” said Tifton City Manager Pete Pyrzenski.
The money is being funded through the CARES Act.
It is extended until the end of April.
This is an extension of what was passed by the council earlier this year.
