Fog/clouds to sun on this first day of Winter. Seasonable temperatures are expected the next 2 days with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s. We warm on Wednesday. Gusty winds and rain take over Christmas Eve. Winds then blow-in the coldest air of the season Christmas Day. Highs only in the 40 with wind chills in the 30s. Lows crash to the mid 20s Saturday morning. Some moderation expected by Sunday.