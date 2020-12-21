Dougherty Co. paramedics get vaccinated for COVID-19 after a ‘horrendous’ year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services Director Sam Allen said so far, none of his employees have had adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Six paramedics and staff members got the vaccine on Friday at Phoebe.
Since the start of the pandemic, first responders like Allen have been working around the clock to treat COVID-19 patients across the area.
Allen said this is a step in the right direction, and that he was happy to step up.
“Having the vaccine this quick, this fast and being able to receive it is a huge load off of my chest. The virus is dangerous. It’s deadly. We’ve seen some of the worst cases ever. In my 27 years in EMS, I have never seen some of the volume that we dealt with, it was just horrendous,” said Allen.
More members of the Doughtery County EMS are scheduled to be vaccinated in the coming days.
