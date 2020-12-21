Bond set for man charged in 2002 Wideman family killing

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A bond has been set for a man charged in a 2002 Turner County triple homicide.
Jason Michael Walker’s bond was set at $200,000 Monday morning. Walker was charged in connection to the 2002 deaths of the Wideman family in Rebbeca.
There were several witnesses at the Monday bond hearing. An ex-wife that spoke at the hearing claimed Walker threatened to kill her a few times during their marriage in the 90s. She also testified that Walker put a gun to her head and assaulted her.
Another witness, an ex-girlfriend, testified that Walker threatened to kill her too. She also claimed Walker pointed a gun at her.
A roommate also spoke during the hearing and claimed he overheard Walker and an ex-girlfriend fight through the walls and approached Walker about it once and asked why he wanted to kill her.
Three other witnesses, including a GBI special agent and a former Turner County deputy, all testified about their relationship with the Widemans and how they knew Walker.
Joshua Sabert Lowther, Walker’s lawyer, argued the statements heard Monday didn’t match Walker and his domestic crimes. Lowther said Walker has been in the Turner County area his entire life and everybody knows him,
Assistant District Attorney J.D. Hart argued Walker has had repeated issues of domestic violence with multiple women and she doesn’t want him to continue that.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.