Body of pilot recovered from plane crash in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - First responders have recovered the body of a pilot from plane wreckage in Liberty County.
According to Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes, the pilot is a resident of McIntosh County.
County and federal officials were at the scene of the downed aircraft in the area of Carrs Neck Creek, on the eastern end of the county on Monday.
According to Liberty County Emergency Management Director Larry Logan, the tail of the aircraft as well as a wing was spotted by Liberty County Fires Services Chief Brian Darby.
Several members of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty County Fire Services waded through a thick, marshy area to recover the body of the pilot who was initially reported missing by family members shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.
The director of the Liberty County 911 Center says they believe it’s a small, single engine plane. They also think the pilot was the only person on board.
*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.*
