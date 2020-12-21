Albany Area Arts Council doing virtual elementary school art exhibit amid pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area Arts Council is partnering with Dougherty County Schools for their annual art exhibition.
It will take place virtually this year because of the pandemic.
It showcases the creativity of young artists from 11 different elementary schools and features Christmas drawings and other colorful images.
Organizers of this year’s event hope this will inspire the next generation of aspiring art students.
“For children to come in and see other children’s artwork and see that it’s assessable to create something that the public would want to see, I think that’s encouraging for any budding artists out there that’s thinking about making things on some scale larger than than just, you know, home crafts or schoolwork,” said Nicole Willis, executive director of the Albany Area Arts Council.
You can view the virtual are exhibit on the Albany Art Council’s website.
