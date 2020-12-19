Over 500 wreaths laid in Moultrie for ‘Wreaths Across America’

Wreaths Across America in Moultrie (Source: John Benning Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution)
By Kim McCullough | December 19, 2020 at 7:44 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 7:47 PM

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Moultrie, volunteers joined 1,200 others across the country to place wreaths on the graves of veterans as a part of National Wreath Laying Day for Wreaths Across America.

Over 500 wreaths were placed in Colquitt and surrounding counties.

A ceremonial wreath recognizing each branch of service was also placed by veterans of the respective branches.

Coast Guard veteran Melissa Pusey placed a wreath for the Coast Guard.

The event was sponsored by the John Benning Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

