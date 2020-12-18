Thomasville hosts Christmas tree recycling program

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville and the Keep Thomas County Beautiful will host the 2021 “Bring One for the Chipper” Christmas tree recycling program on Saturday, Jan. 9.
The program is a part of a statewide effort to recycle and reuse Christmas trees.
Residents can bring their undecorated, live Christmas trees to the recycling center located in the 1200 block of Remington Avenue, behind the Fire Rescue Station 3 between 8 a.m.-noon.
“This event helps us to promote the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability,” said Jimmy Smith, Jr., solid waste and landfill superintendent. “Over the last 30 years ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ events across the state have helped to recycle over six million Christmas trees, creating mulch that has been used for playgrounds, local government beautification projects, and individual yards.”
Smith said residents wishing to recycle their trees before Jan. 9 can still participate in the recycling program.
“Our Solid Waste Department will accept trees at our recycling center during normal business hours beginning Dec. 26 through Jan. 9,” said Smith. “We remind the community that our new business hours are weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to noon.”
Residents are also asked to take some important safety measures in order to properly dispose of their live trees.
“It is important that all lights, wires, and decorations are removed from the trees before they are dropped off at the recycling center. Additionally, for safety reasons, please be sure to not dispose of your tree in a ditch or curbside with your yard trimmings. During the event, our solid waste staff will be on-site to help unload trees from vehicles. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for our citizens to participate in this essential conservation effort that benefits our communities,” said Smith.
For more information, call the Thomasville Solid Waste Department at (229) 227-7092.
