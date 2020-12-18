Thomasville hosts Christmas tree recycling program

“It is important that all lights, wires, and decorations are removed from the trees before they are dropped off at the recycling center. Additionally, for safety reasons, please be sure to not dispose of your tree in a ditch or curbside with your yard trimmings. During the event, our solid waste staff will be on-site to help unload trees from vehicles. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for our citizens to participate in this essential conservation effort that benefits our communities,” said Smith.