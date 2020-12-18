Southwest Health District awaits arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

“We would like for you to go to the Southwest Georgia Public Health webpage. And within 24 hours from now, we will have a link there that will take you to a short registration form. You can tell us who you are, tell us who your contact is, and describe your organization. And we will put you on a list. And then as soon as we have the vaccine or as soon as we know that we’re going to get it, we will reach out and see if you still need it, and we’ll do our best to provide it for you,” Ruis said.