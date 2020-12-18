SIAC announces updated plans for winter, spring 2020-21 seasons

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced Friday to delay the start of winter and spring sports until March 1, 2021.
Impacted sports include men’s and women’s basketball, tennis, golf, track and field, baseball, and softball.
“In light of the fluid and dynamic nature of unfolding COVID-19 related developments, this decision was primarily informed by a desire to protect the health and safety of SIAC student-athletes, staff and stakeholders, while also attempting to preserve critically important opportunities for student-athletes to resume conference competition at some point going forward,” said SIAC Commissioner Gregory Moore. “The SIAC will continue to closely monitor developments and make further adjustments as may be required.”
“Each SIAC institution shall retain the autonomy to independently participate in non-conference competition and honor pre-existing contractual obligations,” the SIAC said in a release. “Team activities, practice and training opportunities against competition will be determined and defined by each member institution that will adhere and observe NCAA Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport and state, local and CDC COVID-related public health protocols.”
