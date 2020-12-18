Semi-finals: Friday night football scores and schedules

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clinch County and Brooks County have a long-standing rivalry, one that began in the late 1950s.
Off and on until 2012 where these two have met every single year since. Back in November, the Trojans won this one in dominant fashion 45-3. On Friday night, their season and title hopes are on the line.
Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
Brooks County @ Clinch County
- Lowndes @ Collins Hill
- Westlake @ Lee County
- Valdosta @ Buford
- Coffee @ Cartersville
- Marist @ Bainbridge
- Crisp County @ Pierce County
- Jefferson County @ Fitzgerald
- Irwin County @ Metter
