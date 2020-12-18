Semi-finals: Friday night football scores and schedules

WALB's The Locker Room Report (Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan | December 18, 2020 at 6:17 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 6:17 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clinch County and Brooks County have a long-standing rivalry, one that began in the late 1950s.

Off and on until 2012 where these two have met every single year since. Back in November, the Trojans won this one in dominant fashion 45-3. On Friday night, their season and title hopes are on the line.

Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Brooks County @ Clinch County

GHSA:

  • Lowndes @ Collins Hill
  • Westlake @ Lee County
  • Valdosta @ Buford
  • Coffee @ Cartersville
  • Marist @ Bainbridge
  • Crisp County @ Pierce County
  • Jefferson County @ Fitzgerald
  • Irwin County @ Metter

