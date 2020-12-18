Moody AFB increases its health protection condition

“Through continuous monitoring of this evolving situation, implementing HPCON Charlie was the best course of action to ensure the health and safety of our Airmen, their families and the local community,” Col. Daniel Walls, 23d wing commander, said. “Following HPCON Charlie guidance helps mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and allows us to continue to get after the mission through risk-balanced operations. We understand some of these restrictions may cause hardships for our airmen, families and local community members, but they are essential to safeguard the health and well-being of our Team Moody family and our community.”