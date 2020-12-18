Lowndes raid sends three to jail

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On December 17th, 2020, Investigators with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Special Operations Division were contacted by the United States Marshals Service, who was looking for a wanted fugitive in the Lowndes County area, according to Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
Davontae Deandre Brown had an active warrant for murder issued from Adel, in Cook County. Marshals and Investigators were able to determine Brown’s location, on McAfina Trail, where he was taken into custody.
Upon apprehending Brown, contraband was recovered, which led Investigators to obtain and execute a search warrant on the residence.
Authorities found nine semi-automatic pistols, one rifle, ecstasy capsules, over 3.5 ounces of marijuana, approximately $2,500 cash, and tools consistent with distribution.
Two of the pistols were found to be reported stolen from Lowndes and Cook counties, while two other pistols had altered serial numbers. The firearms, ammunition, and high-capacity magazines, were seized.
Brown was arrested for his outstanding murder warrant as well as possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, criminal attempt, and obstruction.
Earnest Kuwaine Hundley was arrested for possession of MDMA with the intent to distribute and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.
Kievon Hundley was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
