Lee Co. schools change Jan. student return date

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Students in the Lee County School System (LCSS) will return to school on a later date than originally scheduled in January.
School officials said most staff will start back with a virtual working day on Jan. 4. Staff will return in-person on Jan. 5.
The return date for students is being moved from Jan. 5 to Jan. 11.
School officials said the adjustment in return dates will allow additional time to identify possible increases in COVID-19 virus cases and quarantines for those who will be returning.
This is all an effort in trying to reduce the further spread of the virus upon returning to school, according to the school system. Continued increases or spikes in the number of cases may also cause more adjustments to be necessary.
Leaders in the Lee County School System said they encourage parents and guardians to monitor texts, emails, the district website, and social media posts from LCSS in order to keep up to date with the latest developments.
