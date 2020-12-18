Lee Co. government buildings to close due to rising COVID-19 cases

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Board of Commissioners Administration offices along with several other government buildings in Lee County will be closed to the public beginning Monday because of a recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
Offices are expected to reopen on Monday, Jan. 4.
County officials said they encourage residents to use online, telephone, dropboxes, and drive-thru services to conduct business with county personnel.
If you need to meet with staff, you can call and make an appointment.
These businesses will be closed:
- Animal Shelter- (229) 759-6037 at 101 Mossy Dell Road
- Parks and Recreation- (229) 759-6047 at 141 Park Street West
- T. Page Tharp Building (dropbox outside) – (229) 759-6000 at 102 Starksville Avenue North
- Tax Assessor’s Office – (229) 759-6010 at 104 Leslie Highway, Suite B
- Utilities Authority (drive-thru only) – (229) 759-6056 at 905 US Highway 19 South
You can continue to monitor the county’s website or Facebook page for updates regarding COVID-19, as well as government office closures and ways to contact the office staff. Residents may also call (229) 759-6000.
