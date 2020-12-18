Law enforcement, GOHS cracking down on drunk drivers amid holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement agencies across the state are cracking down on drunk drivers.
They joined forces with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for a holiday DUI enforcement, which started Friday morning.
Agencies plan to increase patrols to reduce the number of people speeding or breaking the Hands-Free Law.
Their goal is to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and deaths during the holiday season.
“We will be looking for people driving under the influence but we will also be outside to assist motors that are stranded,” said Andrew Mckenzie with Georgia State Patrol Post 40.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety recommends drivers plan ahead and if they plan on drinking, plan for a designated driver.
First responders also ask anyone to report erratic drivers or suspicious behavior to 911.
