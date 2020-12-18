Game of the Week: Clinch County @ Brooks County

“I know that we lost to Brooks earlier this year, the kids know it, everybody has reminded them of that but we also know that we can beat them,” said Panthers head coach Don Tison. “You know we feel like we have the players to do it, our community feels like we can so hopefully we’ll have a big crowd over there, hopefully we’ll play well and as long as we go over there and play as hard as we can, do everything that we can you know we’ll leave the field satisfied you know win or lose.”