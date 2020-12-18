Game of the Week: Clinch County @ Brooks County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Out in Quitman, Brooks County is set to play host to Clinch County with a spot in the State Championship on the line.
This is the second meeting between the two in 2020 it is our week 16 Game of the Week.
A rivalry that first began in the late 1950′s, off and on until 2012 where these two have met every single year since.
Back in November the Trojans won round one in dominant fashion 45 to 3 but even though just a month has passed this one feels different, these teams are in different spots and both know what happens on the field Friday night is the only thing that matters now.
”There’s a lot more on the line this time, you have to continue to be focused, you have to work on the things that you are bad at, you have to work on the things that you are pretty good at, I think we’ve done that since we’ve seen them, obviously they will be better and I think we will be too,” said Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman. “When we looked at the playoff schedule, we said there’s a chance we might meet again and here it is.”
“I know that we lost to Brooks earlier this year, the kids know it, everybody has reminded them of that but we also know that we can beat them,” said Panthers head coach Don Tison. “You know we feel like we have the players to do it, our community feels like we can so hopefully we’ll have a big crowd over there, hopefully we’ll play well and as long as we go over there and play as hard as we can, do everything that we can you know we’ll leave the field satisfied you know win or lose.”
Kickoff from Veterans Stadium is set for 7:30pm.
