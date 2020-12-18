Final weekend of fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Much nicer with tons of sunshine and cool mid 50s this afternoon. Tonight freezing temperatures again as lows drop into the upper 20s low 30s for a cold start to the weekend. Temperatures rebound into the upper 50s Saturday afternoon. Late Saturday increasing clouds as a cold front slides east with showers becoming likely Sunday into early Monday.
For the holiday week rain moves and mild 60s hold through midweek. As a strong cold front moves east showers return for a wet Christmas Eve. Drier and much colder air filters in behind the front. It’ll be the coldest air of the season. A hard freeze is expected with lows in the low-mid 20s and wind chills 20 and below moving into the holiday. We’ll be fine tuning this forecast.
