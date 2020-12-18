Chehaw offers socially-distanced Christmas activities in the midst of COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the Christmas season — without catching COVID-19 — look no further.
Chehaw’s Festival of Lights is still underway.
The festival is a long-standing tradition in South Georgia.
This year, families can stay in their “COVID-pods” and ride through the lights that the park and zoo’s staff put up.
In addition to their usual festival, Chehaw will offer another socially-distanced activity on Saturday, in the form of reindeer games.
“I think my absolute favorite, because of all of the wonderful faces that people make, is a minute to win it game called cookie face. you have to put a cookie on your forehead, and only using your face, work that cookie down into your mouth. It’s fabulous. So, if you want good blackmail photos of your children, bring them to play cookie face tomorrow,” said Jackie Entz, director of education for Chehaw Park and Zoo.
The games will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
You have until Dec. 27 to enjoy the lights.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.