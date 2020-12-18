APD: Two men shot overnight; 3 arrested

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a double shooting that happened just before midnight Thursday night in the 900 block of W. Residence Avenue.
APD said that one of the men who was shot told police his girlfriend came to his residence with an unknown male and female. He said that he and the unknown male got into an argument. At some point, the unknown male pulled out a gun and shot him in the left shoulder and left leg.
The victim said all people then got into a blue Ford Focus and left.
Later, APD said that three people had been arrested in this case. Carla Malone and Tijah Sands were charged with aggravated assault- Party to the crime. Elijah Dumas was charged with aggravated assault.
Officers spoke with the second victim at Tift Avenue and Haley Street. He told them he was walking in the 900 Block of W. Residence Avenue when he heard people arguing then heard several gunshots. He said he ran, and told police that while running away, he was struck by a bullet in the right ankle.
If you have any information on these cases, call Albany Crimestoppers at 4346-TIPS. You could earn a reward for that information.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.