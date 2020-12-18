Annual toy ride helps Salvation Army with toy donations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, the sounds of motorcycles will encompass the Valdosta community.
The 28th Outback Riders Toy Ride is back!
Bearing gifts and escorted by police, they’ll ride through Valdosta for a good cause.
The mass motorcade will travel from Lake Park, up to US 41 to the Five Points Shopping Center.
That’s where the Salvation Army will be waiting.
“We bring those toys back to our location where we filter them into the various age groups that we will be serving,” said Tasha Thomas, the co-commanding officer at the Salvation Army.
She says the donation drive is usually a success.
In the past, they’ve received nearly 1,500 toys, each one going to a child in the area.
“For many families, Christmas is a time of hope and gathering together and many children want to receive toys especially when they kinda hear their friends what they’re getting.. after school.. when they come back and start having those discussions about what each one received, so its good to be able to give back to those families,” said Thomas.
The Outback Riders Annual Toy Ride kicks off at 1:15 Saturday afternoon.
For those who can’t participate but still want to donate you can contact the Salvation Army.
Toys collected this weekend will be distributed next Tuesday.
Right now, the Salvation Army plans to help 420 families and 1,180 children this year.
