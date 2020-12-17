Tifton officials spot ‘procedural error’ in meeting where mask mandate passed

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton officials said a “procedural error” happened during a called meeting where the Tifton City Council passed a city-wide mask mandate.
In a 3-2 vote, the city council passed an ordinance requiring face masks in public places.
“However, it was discovered this week that the ordinance approval did not meet the requirements as stated in the City of Tifton charter,” city officials said in a release. “According to the charter, ‘an ordinance shall not be adopted the same day it is introduced, except for emergency ordinances.’”
Officials said because of this, the ordinance will be brought before the Tifton mayor and city council for final consideration at the Dec. 21 city council meeting. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at Tifton City Hall.
“The City of Tifton regrets the delay of information and confusion regarding this important matter,” the release states. “We are committed to being transparent and effectively communicating with our community to create a heightened awareness of the latest trends of COVID-19. While (the) mayor and council continue to deliberate, the city feels the need to solicit the public’s input on this crisis that is negatively affecting our community.”
The city said anyone interested in sharing comments, concerns, or how COVID-19 has affected you and your family, is asked to email the city by clicking here.
“We urge you to continue to take this pandemic seriously and to do your part in protecting yourself and others,” officials said in a release.
