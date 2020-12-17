Thomasville rescue mission asks community for help in 2021

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Rescue Mission in Thomasville is looking forward to a successful year in 2021. But, they need your help to make it happen.
They’re asking for donations and volunteers to continue serving the community.
“There’s a lot of people in our community who just struggle day to day. Getting the food to eat and things like that,” said Chris Goff, pastor of The Hub Church of Missional Communities.
Over the past 20 years, when he’s not in the pulpit, he’s volunteered with Rescue Mission in Thomasville.
Goff said Erlean Douglas has done a great job running this kitchen and meeting the community’s needs — but they can’t do it alone.
“I think sometimes people want to help, but they’re not even exactly sure what the needs are around them. Sister Douglas is someone who is meeting the needs, but she may not always have the means to meet those needs. There’s other folks who have the means, but aren’t sure what the needs are,” said Goff.
Other volunteers like Jacqueline Knight and Patsy James recently stepped up to help with food donations, cooking and to hand out dinner on Christmas Eve.
“This is so important because this is the only hot meal that some people have during the day, and without a program like this, there are people who would go hungry,” said Knight.
“They seem happy when they get their hot meals, and they continue to come, and they say thank you,” said James.
Although volunteers have helped Rescue Mission throughout the year, the organization leaders say the need doesn’t end when the year does.
“We need finances, and then we need people to step up to the plate and help us,” said Douglas.
Whether it’s washing dishes, food or finance donations or cooking, Rescue Mission needs your help to make sure others are blessed in 2021.
“What I’d like to see in 2021 is a more concerted effort in giving to this important program,” said Knight.
If you’d like to volunteer or donate, visit Rescue Mission. They’re located at 521 Madison Street in Thomasville.
