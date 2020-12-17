Thomas Co. NAACP, Black Voters Matter host toy drive

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County NAACP chapter and Black Voters Matter partnered to host a toy drive Thursday in Thomasville.
The community came out Thursday to get their child a toy, get some food and learn more about voting.
It’s the fourth stop for Black Voters Matter in Georgia Thursday.
“We’ve been in Albany, we’ve been in Valdosta, and then in Cairo. We are celebrating the 12 days of Christmas,” said Wanda Mosley, senior state coordinator for Black Voters Matter.
She said as the Georgia Senate run-off election overlaps with the holiday season, they wanted to bring some cheer for people in Southwest Georgia.
They’re reminding them of the importance of voting this election.
Mosley also noted the importance of voting for the public service commission Seat.
“Especially in this part of the state that is ravaged (by) storms, and during that time, we always see the electricity, the power go out, and those light bills go up. So, we got to make sure our folks know everything that’s on the ballot,” said Mosley.
Mosley said 41.6 percent of voters on the first day of early voting were Black, and they want to continue bringing awareness to empower those who can vote.
Mosley and Thomas County NAACP President Lucinda Brown said they’re excited about the turnout despite the cold weather.
“Voting is one of the most important things that we can do right now. We want people to understand how important it is to make their own lives better while we empower them and educate them in making sure they can do it the right way,” said Brown.
