Supporters of Perdue, Ossoff talk why they back the candidates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As incumbent and Republican candidate Sen. David Perdue and Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff hit the campaign trail, so did WALB to hear from you.
In the past 24 hours, both candidates have made multiple campaigns stops in Southwest Georgia.
While they were in the area, WALB asked supporters why they are backing their candidates:
One supporter of Perdue told said it’s his history with agriculture and other Georgia staples that’s pushing him to vote him in for another term. A supporter for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff said it’s his healthcare policies that’s making her vote blue in January.
Perdue made a stop in Leesburg on Wednesday.
The Georgia Senate runoff election is Jan. 5.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.