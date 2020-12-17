Supporters of Perdue, Ossoff talk why they back the candidates

The Georgia Senate runoff election is Jan. 5. (Source: WALB)
By Bobby Poitevint | December 17, 2020 at 10:06 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 10:06 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As incumbent and Republican candidate Sen. David Perdue and Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff hit the campaign trail, so did WALB to hear from you.

In the past 24 hours, both candidates have made multiple campaigns stops in Southwest Georgia.

While they were in the area, WALB asked supporters why they are backing their candidates:

One supporter of Perdue told said it’s his history with agriculture and other Georgia staples that’s pushing him to vote him in for another term. A supporter for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff said it’s his healthcare policies that’s making her vote blue in January.

He’s fought hard for agriculture. He’s fought hard to make sure that our historically black colleges are continuing to be funded and that they’re gonna be on some real sound ground as we move forward.”
Jeff Bodine Sinyard, who supports Perdue, said.
Healthcare policy and it’s very important that I support the healthcare policy because I do have a child that has autism and we don’t need our healthcare to be taken away.”
Amelia Atkins, who supports Ossoff, said.
Ossoff stopped off in Albany Thursday.

Perdue made a stop in Leesburg on Wednesday.

The Georgia Senate runoff election is Jan. 5.

