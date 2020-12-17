Player of the Week: Marquavious Grady of Clinch County

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we will get the chance to highlight a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.
After another week of high school football, one player stood out from the rest.
This week’s Player of the Week features Marquavious Grady of Clinch County.
In the Panthers’ quarterfinal game against Lincoln County, Grady made an impact for Clinch on both sides of the ball.
The running back took 18 carries 118 yards on the night.
And the senior was just as dominant on the other side of the ball coming up with eight total tackles.
Grady and company took down the red devils 27-7 to punch their ticket to the semi-finals.
This win marks the sixth straight semi-finals appearance for Clinch.
The back said this was one of their best team wins of the year.
”They told me they needed me so I showed up and they showed up for me, but most of all the team made it happen for me so I made it happen for them. I told them I got them as long as they got me and we all came together and make it happen together. And at this point, we got to go out with a win and I feel like we’re going to do it,” said Grady.
The Panthers face a tough challenge as they go up against Brooks County in the final four.
