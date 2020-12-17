Longtime Monroe football coach steps down

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Charles Truitt is stepping down after 20 years of leading the Monroe Golden Tornadoes on the gridiron.
Truitt is stepping down as head football coach, along with his duties as the health and physical education teacher.
The Dougherty County Board of Education finalized his decision to step down on Monday.
Monroe Comprehensive High School Principal Dr. Fred Polite said Truitt is believed to be Monroe’s winningest football coach and will be hard to replace.
“Coach Truitt has had a long and distinguished career at Monroe as head football coach but we certainly understand and respect his decision to step aside,” Polite said. “Filling his shoes will be a tough job.”
Truitt took over the Golden Tornadoes football program in 2004 and during his tenure, he brought Monroe a region title and made numerous playoff appearances.
The search for Truitt’s replacement is expected to start soon.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.