Lee County ready to defend Trojan Field in the semi-finals

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans are locked in, ready for another shot at a state championship.
The Trojans are back home this week, hosting Westlake in the semi-finals.
Lee has outscored its opponents 146-69 this postseason.
Sporting one of its best defenses this decade the Trojans will be put to the test going up against the Lions, who are averaging more than 40 points per game.
This team is no stranger to big-time games winning two state titles in the last three years, but senior running back Preston Simmons knows this Friday night is a special one.
“It feels good to be able to play in front of the best fans in the state. I feel like we got a great chance, just got to go out there and execute. It feels good to be at home and be in front of your family and stuff. It feels good to have the opportunity to go out with a ring, another ring. A lot of people don’t get this opportunity to play in this atmosphere and a team and brothers like this.,” said Simmons.
Head Coach Dean Fabrizio added, “Being back home is great for us. Westlake has not left Atlanta yet and they’re going to have to come down to South Georgia. You know it’s really going to come down to who the better team is tomorrow night and who plays the best and our kids feel like they’ve done a good job preparing themselves and it should be a lot of fun tomorrow and a great atmosphere.”
The Trojans and Lions square off at 7 p.m.., Friday night.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate,
