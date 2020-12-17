Lee Co. election officials get complaints about runoff campaign ads

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Some Lee County voters are tired of seeing, reading and hearing about runoff election campaign ads.
They told their concerns to Lee County elections officials.
They believe elections and registration staff have control over when and how you see campaign ads.
Officials told WALB that’s just not the case.
“We have no control or no affiliation with any of the candidates,” Veronica Johnson, director of elections, said. “We are strictly interested in the process. We are here to work the process to make sure every voter has the right to vote and is able to do it in a safe and secure and private environment. So, that’s our main focus.”
This comes as advanced voting in the Peach State rolled into its fourth day on Thursday.
Johnson said between returned ballots and in-person voters, almost 18 percent of active registered Lee County voters have cast their ballot so far.
Advanced voting ends on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.
