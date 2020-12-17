Jon Ossoff makes another campaign stop in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff was greeted by a crowd of car horns Thursday as he made a brief stop in Albany.
The Democratic candidate held a campaign stop behind the Albany Civic Center Thursday afternoon.
Dozens showed up to the event and were asked by campaign leaders to stay in their vehicles or close to their vehicles for the safety of all during the pandemic.
The stop was part of his “Health, Jobs, and Justice Bus Tour” across the Peach State.
Ossoff had several city leaders, such as Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and City Commissioner Jon Howard, speak and show support for him at the event.
He also held events in Americus Thursday.
Ossoff is facing off against Republican Senator David Perdue in the Jan. 5 runoff election.
