Jon Ossoff makes another campaign stop in the Good Life City
The Democratic candidate held a campaign stop behind the Albany Civic Center Thursday afternoon.
By Bobby Poitevint | December 17, 2020 at 9:55 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 9:55 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff was greeted by a crowd of car horns Thursday as he made a brief stop in Albany.

The Democratic candidate held a campaign stop behind the Albany Civic Center Thursday afternoon.

Dozens showed up to the event and were asked by campaign leaders to stay in their vehicles or close to their vehicles for the safety of all during the pandemic.

The stop was part of his “Health, Jobs, and Justice Bus Tour” across the Peach State.

Jon Ossoff made a campaign stop in the Good Life City on Thursday.
Jon Ossoff made a campaign stop in the Good Life City on Thursday. (Source: WALB)
"Albany, the eyes of the whole nation are on us. We have to leave it all on the field. No regrets. History is watching us," Ossoff said in his speech.
Ossoff said in his speech.

Ossoff had several city leaders, such as Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and City Commissioner Jon Howard, speak and show support for him at the event.

He also held events in Americus Thursday.

Ossoff is facing off against Republican Senator David Perdue in the Jan. 5 runoff election.

