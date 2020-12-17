Family still offering reward for information in Jan. Cordele homicide

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The family of the victim in a January homicide is still offering a reward for credible information, according to the Cordele Police Department.
Jared Gherefiel’s family is offering a $3,400 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in his death. Gherefiel was found dead after police responded to a shots fired call at 4th Avenue and 3rd Street.
Cordele Police Department Capt. Andrew Roufs said police believe more people have information on Gherefiel’s death and are asking them to come forward. A juvenile was already arrested and charged and police believe more people are involved.
Anyone with information on Gherefiel’s death is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 931-2439 or the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
