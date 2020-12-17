1 in custody after Cordele armed robbery

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is in custody and another suspect is at large after an armed robbery, according to the Cordele Police Department.
Police said they responded to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue on Dec. 15 around 6:37 a.m., regarding two armed people inside the store.
When police arrived, they said they encountered the suspects on the side of the store. Both suspects ran and police began to chase them, according to a report.
Brady Gipson, 18, of Ashburn, was caught running from a wooded area and was arrested near Pinecrest Childcare Center, according to police.
Gipson is being charged with armed robbery.
Police said the second suspect is still at large. Police did not provide any details on the second suspect.
“I’m proud of my officers for their quick response and effort in capturing one of the armed robbery suspects. We are appreciative of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia DNR for their assistance on this case. With one suspect still on the loose, we ask that anyone who knows or heard anything about this crime to please contact our Detectives,” said Police Chief Lewis Green.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Region 5 Game Wardens, Corporal’s Isom, Harrison, and K-9 Bo, also assisted in finding items related to the incident.
If you have additional information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276.2921.
