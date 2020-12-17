The Coffee Trojans reload the buses for another road playoff game

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the week of the semi-finals and on the ballot are 10 southwest Georgia teams looking to punch their ticket to the title game.
The 10-2 Coffee Trojans have never hoisted the state championship trophy, but they’re confident this will be the year.
But they must get through Cartersville to have a reserved spot in the title game.
The Hurricanes and Trojans enter Friday’s contest pretty evenly matched.
Two teams averaging and allowing nearly identical numbers, around 35 and 12 points per game respectively.
There’s no substitute for experience and this team has plenty of it especially as the visiting team.
With another road playoff game on the slate Head Coach Robby Pruitt knows his players are up for the task.
”This will be our fourteenth road trip and our guys know what that’s all about and they do a good job of handling it,” said Pruitt.
Pruitt continued, “They understand it’s a business trip and we’re going for a reason and a purpose, and this will be our fourth time going up there this year. So, they know what it’s like to get home when the sun’s coming up, you know last week we got home at 4:45 in the morning and so it’s not new to our kids and they’ve been able to handle it and adjust to it too. I think it’ll go down as one of the biggest wins in our school history, along with Tucker getting to the playoff state championship game in 2017. I think it’d be right up there with that one.”
The Trojans and Hurricanes kick things off at 7:00 p.m...
