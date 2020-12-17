Coach of the Week: Don Tison of Clinch County

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.
This week’s Coach of the Week features Don Tison of Clinch County.
The Clinch County Panthers made the four-hour drive to Lincoln County in the quarterfinals.
There, the Panthers handed the Red Devils a 27-7 loss.
Prior to this match-up, the Devils had only been held to 7 or fewer points two other times this season.
This win secured a sixth straight appearance in the semi-finals for the Panthers.
”The kids they were fired up, they wanted to win. That’s a big game, this community really wanted to win that game so I was really proud. Our defense has really been playing good football, doing a lot of film work, a lot of hard and good practice. And offensively just holding on to the ball and not giving them any opportunities. That’s kind of our formula that we like to try to win with,” said Tison.
Clinch and Brooks County square off in the semi-finals, Friday night.
